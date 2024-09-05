Podcasts | “No one cares if a child gets polio” – videos that mocked the mass destruction of Palestinians spread on social media

Podcasts|A podcast episode dreaming of mass destruction began to spread on social media. According to the presenters, this is a view shared by many Israelis.

Israeli podcast series Two Nice Jewish Boys grew into a bigger topic of conversation this week, when its episode that indulged in the mass destruction of Palestinians began to spread on social media.

Podcast hosts Naor Meningher and Eytan Weinstein discussed the Gaza war and its civilian casualties in an exceptionally chilling way. According to LinkedIn, Meningher has worked for several years as the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in political campaigns.

“We don’t give a damn if everyone there dies. That’s just the way Israelis think,” Weinstein stated in the episode.

“If you gave me a button that could wipe out Gaza, that would make every living thing in Gaza stop living tomorrow, I would push it in a second,” Weinstein continued.

The talk show advertises itself as “Israel’s longest-running English-language podcast”.

Numerous journalists and researchers shared clips taken from the podcast episode on social media.

At least 127,000 people have been killed or injured in Israeli military operations in Gaza over the past 11 months. In many parts, the area has been bombed to the point of being uninhabitable and diseases are spreading.

Polio was recently discovered in Gaza, and at least one baby has already been paralyzed as a result of the infection. Because of motion sickness, Israel has agreed to daily cease-fires, sometimes lasting several hours, during which international aid organizations can enter the region to vaccinate children.

In the freshest in their episode, Meningher and Weinstein wonder about the decision.

“We should crush our enemies, and not say that the children are sick, we should make sure they don’t get polio. Who cares?” Weinstein roared.

According to him, the paralyzed baby in Gaza is “technically innocent”, but he still stated that he doesn’t care at all whether the baby gets polio or not.

Weinstein believed that Israel has agreed to polio vaccinations only to please the international community.

“Nobody cares if the child gets polio. We only do this because we want international legitimacy. — If you ask in Israel do you care if a child gets polio, they say they don’t care.”

The root causes of the war go back a long way in history, but the latest escalation was seen in October of last year, when the Gaza-based terrorist organization Hamas carried out a devastating terrorist attack on Israel. 1,200 people died and Hamas took about 250 hostages.

About a hundred of them are still believed to be in Gaza. Last week, six abductees were found dead in Gaza.

A small child received a polio vaccine in Deir al-Balah on Wednesday.

Palestinians According to his podcast, men who dream of genocide seem like extremists.

However, Weinstein himself assured that his thinking reflects the general mindset of Israelis.

Surveys have also been conducted on the attitude of the Israelis to the attack by their armed forces in Gaza.

Published by the US Pew Research Institute in May the survey according to 34 percent of Israelis think that Hamas has not been attacked with strong enough means in Gaza.

39 percent, on the other hand, were of the opinion that, for example, the military operations that required more than 26,000 child victims have been “just the right kind”.

of Israel the effects of military operations on the civilians of Gaza have drawn harsh criticism even from Israel’s closest supporters.

Last winter, the international court ICJ took up the case filed by South Africa, which accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.