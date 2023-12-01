Podcasts | In the news podcast, Tuomas Enbuske comments on Seiska’s celebrity gossip – “A confusing cocktail”, says the critic

Understandably about addictions

Asta Leppä is an excellent journalist who dares to look closely. Leppä has made excellent series for Yle in recent years Asta Leppä and poor Finland and Asta Leppä and the Finland of sorrows.

Leppä also examines the downsides of our welfare society in the latest podcast published by the A-klinikka Foundation A like an addiction.

In Asta Lepä’s latest podcast, the topic is various addictions, from intoxicants to working out.

Each episode features an experienced expert who gives a strong testimony, whose narration is accompanied by an official expert of the A-klinikkasäätiö. The presenter Leppä, on the other hand, leads the discussion with his snappy questions.

The opening episode of the series, which deals with alcoholism, is an excellent example of the successful casting of the podcast. The main guest is a writer Ville Verkkapurowho in his first novel published last year Pete investigates the stages of his late alcoholic father.

“Adults are children and children are adults”, Verkkapuro sums up the division of roles in an alcoholic family.

CEO of A-klinikkasäätiö Hannu Jouhki on the other hand, emphasizes the importance of escapism, i.e. escape from reality, as a background factor of various addictions.

The strength of the Lepä podcast must also be mentioned that different addictions related to one’s own body have been placed alongside traditional drug and gambling addictions.

In his own episode, a kickboxer describes his compulsive teenage training Elmeri Rantalainen. A compulsive exerciser trains regardless of recovery and injuries, because no amount or intensity of training seems sufficient.

A like an addiction. Listenable in various podcast services.

Collective anxiety

Tiina Svensk (left) and Katri Ylinen are shaking up the world of their thirties.

Katri Ylinen and Tiina Svenskin aptly named podcast Maybe everything is fine describes the collective anxiety of young adults in their thirties, the performance culture of the modern world and the illusion of endless possibilities. Success stories nurture the idea of ​​how anyone can achieve anything.

Well, why don’t I wear anything, many people think.

In the distant 70s, young men wrote emigration novels about their dumb anxiety, but a clear social reason could be found for their malaise, when they had to leave their home region to go to the cities or even to Sweden in search of bread.

There is no clear single explanation for the anxiety of today’s youth and young adults. Ylinen and Svensk describe well the feeling that it is not even justified to feel bad when everything should be fine.

Ylinen and Svensk ask more questions than they give answers, but no one else can give those exhaustive answers on this topic.

Maybe everything is fine. Yle Areena.

Calm in the face of death

Markus Määttänen fell ill with incurable cancer and shares his thoughts in the podcast.

Death is so well hidden in our modern society that the inevitable end of the earthly journey can be difficult to accept, whether it is for oneself or someone close to us.

Aamulehti’s long-time culture and news reporter Markus Määttanen knows that he is dying of kidney cancer, but he refuses to mourn his fate. Touchable My death-podcast’s red thread is Määttänen’s stoic calmness in the face of death. Määttänen treats his cancer like a capricious friend. However, this friend is fundamentally malicious.

My death along with a strong emotional spectrum, also provides a lot of information about cancer treatments. Määttänen has been given an extension to his life thanks to effective anti-cancer drugs. The price tags of medicines are startling. One of Määttänen’s anti-aging drugs alone costs 5,200 euros per month, for which he fortunately only has to pay a couple of euros himself.

Määttänen says that without the expensive medication he would have already died. However, thanks to the medication, he is still able to work.

“The welfare state means this. It is the most valuable thing that Finnish society has achieved.”

My Death Podcast. Morning paper.

Enbuske misstep

Celebrity gossip is Tuomas Enbuske’s latest takeover.

Tuomas Enbuske is an excellent reporter and host when he wants to be, but his latest podcast is a confusing cocktail.

I’m going to stop the uproar Panu Hörkkö acts as the deep throat of the podcast, which tells the hottest celebrity gossip, which Enbuske then comments on with a serious face.

Hörkkö is certainly one of the most hated journalists in Finland, but Enbuske seems to admire the man completely uninhibitedly, which is certainly a fresh approach. Enbuske does not want to beat the beaten.

Both men emphasize the social importance of celebrity news in the podcast, but they do not manage to come up with very convincing grounds for their argument.

Enbuske and paparazzi Hörkkö. Soup.

Civilized brainwashing

Suvi Auvinen’s podcast talks about books, writing and being a writer.

Is not easy to be a writer in a small language area, not even a successful writer. This is evident with the popularity of his Icelandic detective stories Rämö’s fairy tale while visiting Summer in Auvinen’s brainwashing. Rämö is still a mixed media worker who has not dared to become a professional writer, even though he has been publishing books for 20 years.

Suvi Auvinen the amusingly named literary podcast introduces WSOY authors, including those names unknown to the general public, who nevertheless have something important to say.

The episodes of the podcast are quite short, about half an hour, although one could talk endlessly about writing and literature.

Along with Rämö’s visit, a particularly interesting discussion arises in the episode, which features a veterinarian and a first-time author as guests Elli Valtonen. Valtonen perfectly describes the contradictions of a veterinarian’s work and the culture of silence among veterinarians, where especially the mistreatment of farm animals is swept under the carpet.

Suvi Auvinen’s brainwashing. Listenable in various podcast services.

An electronic thing

Harri Moisio and Riitta Larnimaa lead the electronic discussion.

Power due to drastic price fluctuations, citizens have become aware of many things that they did not have to worry about in the era of cheap electricity. In particular, the following, along with the weather, for example, maintenance work at nuclear power plants, which are directly reflected in the electricity bill, buy electricity on the exchange.

Published by Pohjolan Voima Electricity comes from plugs -podcast topics include charging electric cars, the hydrogen economy, nuclear power and the sufficiency of natural resources.

The podcast, which has been running for two years, has been hired as the host and front man Harri Moisiobut the main responsibility for the progress of the discussion is still taken by Moisio’s host couple Riitta Larnimaa, who is Pohjolan Voima’s social relations and responsibility director. Of course, Moisio throws in stupid questions that are always so necessary, so that the expert guests understand how to stay on a common-sense frequency.

And even though Moisio is known as a radio host as a humorist, this podcast is just the thing. Don’t be discouraged from flipping.

The name of the podcast has to be teased so much that, according to the old saying, electricity comes from an outlet and not from a plug.

Electricity comes from plugs. Listenable in various podcast services.

Passionate about football

The new football podcast is hosted by Jussi Vainikka (left) and Matti Härkönen in turns.

Soccer podcasts the world is full, but Ylen 11 friends stands out thanks to its versatility. The main focus is on domestic football and especially the men’s national team selections, but Matti Härkönen and Jussi Vainikan The podcast hosted by Tidevedo does not forget about women’s football either. Women’s voices are also heard in this series, as there are also women as expert guests. And women are allowed to comment on men’s football as well, in hockey this is still out of the question.

It is also gratifying that this podcast does not only focus on professional football, but for example the grassroots work of clubs and junior activities get the attention they deserve.

And it’s great that passion is included in addition to expertise. Especially with Härkösen, who is best known as a narrator, and you can really wait to show off.

11 friends. Yle Areena.