Podcasts | Futucast, The Ulkopolist, Leadcast and Coffee for the Button: Four popular podcasts move under HS Vision

Guest podcasts are part of the audio content of HS Vision.

HS Visio also sounds strong as a voice. Tuomas Peltomäki and Antti Tiaisen produced by the daily HS Vision news podcast provides essential information on what the world of economics, technology, international news and politics needs to know today. In addition, the news podcast takes you deeper into each day’s top topic. The podcast can be listened to every morning on the main podcast services and on the HS website.

The daily podcast starts on Monday, March 8th and can be subscribed to from Spotify, Supla or Apple services, for example.

HS Visio will also begin publishing four popular podcasts outside of HS. Leadcastpodcast focuses on leadership, Futucast future and The Ulkopolist foreign policy. Coffee for a button in turn, becomes familiar with technology.

Futucast

Futucast is a podcast founded in 2017 with a master’s student from Copenhagen Business School and a former stand-up comedian Isak Rautio as well as a serial entrepreneur and investor William von der Pahlen curate current topics and guests for the audience.

Futucast has grown from a future podcast to a significant Finnish discussion program that deals extensively with social issues.

Nearly 200 episodes have already been published. Futucastin The guest list includes the most influential people in Finland, such as Bengt Holmström, Tarja Halonen and Björn Wahlroos.

In the coming episodes, you will meet an entrepreneur and an investor, among others Kim Väisänen, Director of the Finnish Hybrid Threat Center Teija Tiilikainen, President and CEO of Sitra Jyrki Katainen, The founder of Power Gold Marko Viinikka and Chairman of the Board of Marimekko Mika Ihamuotila.

New episodes will be released on Mondays.

Coffee for a button

Do coders unknowingly make politics? Is a smart city a dystopian nightmare or a cozy place to live? How can artificial intelligence help doctors in their work?

Coffee for a button is a podcast that is interested in technology but also in everything else, especially people. It asks what technology can teach us about life, our relationships, and ourselves. It explains in an entertaining way how technology can change the world and how it helps solve very different problems.

The podcast will be hosted by an IT tithe professor, Aalto University’s working life professor Risto Sarvas.

This spring, guests include a university lecturer in politics and information technology Matti Nelimarkka, working life professor in software production Marjo Kauppinen, artificial intelligence researcher and doctoral student Iiris Sundin, astroinformatics and professor of information technology Maarit Käpylä, Professor of Social Networking Jari Saramäki and a professor of machine vision Jaakko Lehtinen.

New episodes are released every other Friday.

Leadcast

Leadcast is one of Finland’s most popular business podcasts. It interviews business leaders, influencers, entrepreneurs and professionals in various fields about their career paths and leadership. In the conversations, you dive deeper than a CV and hear genuine stories behind success.

Each episode has its own theme, such as change management, team building, negotiation skills, or responsibility.

During the spring Leadcastin guests include Pekka Vauramo, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, Hanna Porkka, Lauri Ratia, Mika Ihamuotila, Maaret Kallio and Sampo Pasanen.

Leadcastin presenters are Maria Wasastjerna and Essi Weseri. Wasastjerna is a partner in the law firm Hannes Snellman and Weseri is a lawyer at Stora Enso. Wasastjerna and Weseri founded Leadcastin in 2019.

New episodes will be released on Wednesdays.

The Ulkopolist

The Ulkopolist is Finland ‘s best – known podcast focusing on global phenomena and international politics. It highlights current world political phenomena and the weak signals that overshadow the future of the global community and Finland.

The topics of the spring include technology giants, foreign policy in sports and the expectations of the new generation to the international community.

Podcasts are edited and hosted by Annastina Haapasaari, Anni Lindgren and Tuomas Lähteenmäki. Haapasaari works as a project manager at the National Opera and Ballet, Lindgren as a publishing editor at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs and Lähteenmäki as a client manager at the consulting firm Ellun Kanoi. Responsible for the technical implementation of the program Petri Vanhanen.

A new episode appears at least every other Saturday.