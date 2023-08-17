50 years after the coup d’état in Chile on September 11, 1973, which began with a military dictatorship that lasted until 1990, the podcast Hit Stories presents a series of stories that show the horror of the human rights violations and the repression that affected Chilean society in those 17 years. The project, developed by the Museum of Memory and Human Rights and ADN Radio, part of the Prisa Media Chile conglomerate, publishing company of EL PAÍS, broadcasts its first three episodes this Thursday, August 17.

The sound series, made up of 32 chapters, will recount key moments of the Augusto Pinochet regime such as the murder of the union leader Tucapel Jiménez; the visit of the American actor Christopher Reeve to support the Chilean artists threatened with death; the story of the journalist and militant of the MIR Diana Aron, arrested and made to disappear by the DINA; or that of the Spanish priest Joan Alsina, assassinated a few days after the overthrow of the socialist president Salvador Allende (1970-1973).

“Through the project Hit Stories We want to bring painful stories to the public, but full of humanity, camaraderie and resilience, as a way of making visible and dignifying the victims of human rights violations during the dictatorship and their families. Especially so that the new generations get to know them, because it seems to us that this is the best way to achieve a commitment as a society for the never more”, said the executive director of the Museum of Memory and Human Rights, María Fernanda García.

The recordings were made by 60 actors, including Paulina Urrutia, Alejandro Trejo, Gloria Münchmeyer, Amaya Forch, Jorge Alís, Mario Horton, Cristian Campos, Gloria Laso, Catalina Saavedra, Daniel Muñoz, and the Spanish Pablo Capuz. The writing of scripts was in charge of Francisca Bernardi, along with a team made up of José Fonseca and Arnaldo Madrid. This team is joined by the direction of Braulio Martínez and the original music by Camilo Salinas.

The audio piece was officially launched on the País ADN program, hosted by Isabel Tolosa and Aldo Schiappacasse. “A diverse group of journalists, screenwriters, artists, musicians, actors and actresses, experts in sound issues, as well as designers, digital experts and audiovisual producers, was put together to put together a project that has allowed us to reflect on how we want to advance in democracy. Remembering the victims is an important memory exercise to be able to reconcile as a society”, Tolosa explained. “We felt that as a radio we should contribute to these 50 years by remembering, but also opening doors for the conversation of the new generations that often do not dimension what this democratic breakdown meant” the journalist continued.

Full episodes will be delivered daily and can be heard on the official website of Hit Stories and on the page of Museum of Memory and Human Rights. They will also be available on Podium Podcast, Spotify and on the website of the newspaper EL PAÍS Chile.