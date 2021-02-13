For some time now, podcasts they flood everything. Not only those of independent transmitters nor those of radio programs, perhaps the first to get on this train, have their own broadcasts. Virtually all media have theirs. And not a few. That a television station has practically one per program (or practically per journalist or presenter who appears on it), is nothing out of the ordinary. Even companies and personalities have theirs.

This multiplication of podcasts has not happened by chance. Although they are practically two decades old, it has not been until the last three or four years that his popularity has skyrocketed. And in the last year, with the restrictions of the pandemic, they have been the great discovery for many. They currently have billions of listeners Around the world, there are all kinds of themes and more and more people are willing to pay to listen to their favorites. That not to mention the advertising revenue they generate, the great icing on the cake.

The end of freedom and the arrival of censorship

Until not long ago, when creating podcasts was a practically free activity, which many had as a hobby, podcasters and their listeners flew at ease, always under the radar of the big platforms. Over time some platforms emerged, such as iVoox, from which access podcasts for both free and paid listening. Also, it was possible to find a podcast on various platforms. But now, this freedom is threatened by technology platforms.

As with everything, as soon as Big Tech has proven that podcasts can make a lot of money, they have smelled the blood and launched themselves on podcasts with great avidity. Small company purchases, exclusive contracts with the most popular podcasts, agreements with personalities to create exclusive podcast…. all to attract the audience to your products. Also podcast creators, who can become practically invisible if they don’t get on one of these platforms to reach their audience. The price they have to pay for it, on many occasions, is not only exclusivity.

To access the podcast platforms of the great technological, such as Apple, Google or Spotify, certain rules and codes of conduct must be observed. This has led many podcasters to self-censor themselves. Also to have a lot be careful what they say and the topics they touch, because otherwise they may, even if they succeed, disappear from the list of recommendations podcast of these platforms. They will be, yes, but more hidden, as long as they do not touch too controversial topics that could lead them to stay out. Then your potential listeners won’t find you so easily, and your numbers will drop.

Meanwhile, tech companies have waged a war to deliver the best podcasts, the most desired features to their users, and the latest in technology. Also, at full speed. That is why they do not have time to deploy the necessary technology from scratch to do so and stay ahead of their competition. They do so in many cases by purchase of smaller platforms or startups that offer features that they want to implement. In many cases, smaller platforms already have agreements for exclusive content, allowing them to kill two birds with one stone.

Spotify, Apple, Google and Amazon

Spotify is at the moment the world’s leading podcasting platform. In 2020 it was used by 42% of listeners podcasters, according to the latest podcast report from consulting firm Midia. In front of Manzana, that with a 32% of the market ranks second. When it wasn’t paying much attention to podcasts yet, Spotify already had a large market share of the audio streaming market, but according to The Drum, with podcasts, not only has he managed to get his users to spend more time using the platform, but he has managed to push many to premium subscriptions.

The company didn’t enter the podcast world until 2018, but as soon as it did, it hit the gas very soon. It was done with companies like Gimlet, Anchor, Megaphon and Parcast, and he got exclusivity with Joe Rogan, one of the podcasts with the largest number of followers, and exclusive agreements with the Obama marriage. Its most powerful ingredient is exclusivity, although its platform is also very attractive for podcasters, since with it they get a means for its distribution with a very wide reach in many countries. But your main bet is to have podcasts that cannot be found anywhere else. And its users who listen to podcasts on the platform continue to grow. In many countries, above 10% per year.

In the meantime, Manzana he jumped on the podcast bandwagon for fear of being left out of the business when his popularity exploded. He did it early, in 2005, so his bet was quite future. And he hasn’t promoted them much to say either. His bet, despite having lost the leadership of the sector at the end of 2019, is of another type. Though has some original podcasts, the company relies more on its extensive international presence. Whoever has a podcast on the Apple platform can reach practically every corner of the world, and that many podcasters know. Hence, although they do not “stress” too much to win this battle, they know that they are not going to be left out. Of course, it seems that in recent months they have moved towards a greater effort in the production of original content.

In the meantime, Google It doesn’t seem like I’m going to hit the gas pedal much for podcasts. At least for now. It also has its platformbut it doesn’t seem to keep them asleep. Like Apple, they also rely on the implementation of Android smartphones and their power on the internet. However, in Alphabet they also have a second trick, although for now sleeping. Is about Youtube, which features many podcasts broadcast on the platform with a black background. Whether Alphabet decides to use them one day to challenge podcasts is a mystery for now.

But Amazon, another of the great technologies, does seem more interested in raising the piston in the podcast war, a territory in which it has practically just entered. Last December bought wondery, an independent podcast network, that he plans to use to add value to his home system, and bolster Amazon Music or even Audible, his audiobook platform. The company does not began offering podcasts through Amazon Music until September last year, so it is quite behind Spotify, but if its machinery, in which Twitch can play a prominent role with live podcast broadcasting giving them a new dimension, starts with enough power it can make you sweat to Spotify and Apple.

Twitter enters the scene

While all the big names in technology and streaming were fighting to see who takes the lead in podcasting, other technology companies have also begun to see different possibilities for podcasts. It is the case of Twitter, that only a few days ago has bought the Breaker podcasting platform, known for turning into something more social.

With her, Twitter, who is experimenting with new formats for telling stories On your platform for a long time, you can use Breaker technology (your platform is closing) so that fans of creating podcasts, and sharing sound, can have more possibilities to publish their stories and connect with the public. By sharing audio directly from the social network.

The company has been working on the launch of sound tweets, and is still testing them. But with the addition of a team specialized in developing podcasting platforms to your staff, you can start your own permanent platform, and also monetize it by subscription. But the future will tell what Twitter is preparing, which will surely not be the last technology to get on the podcast train. Who knows if we will not soon see Facebook also entering the battle to gain a foothold in the podcast world. What is certain is that its popularity, and the income it can generate, are so high that technology companies, large and small, will not let their piece of the pie escape.