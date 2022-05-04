Thijs Zonneveld compares the final climb of the opening stage of the Giro, Friday in Hungary, with the Poggio, the last climb of Milan – San Remo. He comes to the conclusion that this must certainly be suitable to release the sprinters on their way to the first pink jersey.
Sports editor
Latest update:
04-05-22, 23:23
• Thijs Zonneveld disagrees with Mathieu van der Poel
• More of a battle with Girmay than with Ewan
• Nervous opening for classification riders
• Giro prefers not to start in Hungary
Watch the latest cycling videos here:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Podcast #Zoom #opening #Giro #final #climb #difficult #Poggio
Leave a Reply