Ajax became the big winner of the weekend. Unexpectedly, PSV, Feyenoord and AZ left points with the teams from the right row. PSV in particular was remarkable. In six minutes, Van Nistelrooij’s team lost a game. In the AD Voetbalpodcast, Etienne Verhoeff discusses the weekend with Mikos Gouka and Johan Inan.

As always on Monday, this is done on the basis of four statements. One of those statements is about FC Groningen-PSV. At Inan, the attitude at PSV was particularly striking after the game. ,,At PSV, they talk about those six minutes just before half-time and for the rest they played well. Surely Van Nistelrooij has to smash the massage table in half in the dressing room? You now kind of feel like: could happen. Kökçü says after Feyenoord-Fortuna Sittard that it is scandalous. You expect to hear that at PSV too.”

Feyenoord dropped points at home against Fortuna Sittard. And so the title can be put out of mind for now. ,,If you don't win these matches, then as Feyenoord you leave too many points for a title", Gouka responds. ,,If you want to participate in something, you have to beat the matches from the right row. This draw against Fortuna Then you have to win the top players against Ajax, for example."

Was everything good at Ajax then? No definitely not. ,,The defense of Ajax is a concern. Since Liverpool it has been barren and angry. They haven’t kept zero anymore. We know Napoli, but Volendam, Excelsior and RKC scored and even had a chance for more.”

