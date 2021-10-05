The Orange squad has come together again in Zeist for the international matches against Latvia and Gibraltar. And so there are also press conferences with Louis van Gaal. Reporter Maarten Wijffels and presenter Etienne Verhoeff talk about this in a new AD Voetbalpodcast.











On the first day of the training camp, the national coach did not seem in his hum. Wijffels: ,,It all depends on the team. He has learned from 2012. Van Gaal can also sit there and say that we are having a good time. But he was a bit grumpy. It all has to do with sharpness. It all has to be earned back by the players.”

Louis van Gaal praised one man: Mark Fleks. The keeper of Freiburg was called up for the Orange for the first time and thanks to his feet. The national coach called him a ‘Van Gaal keeper’. ,,It’s fascinating”, says Wijffels with a laugh. ,,Van Gaal doesn’t say ‘we’ll see with those Fleks’, but he immediately says ‘he can play football’. He immediately makes him big and compares him with Van der Sar. And Van Gaal has done that before. In 2010 he switched goalkeepers per game. Vermeer, for example, made his debut with the Orange against Germany, because he was ‘incredibly good on the line’. And as a journalist, you still pay attention to those feet. Fleks played on blue Pumas. That will stick.”

In the AD Voetbalpodcast it is also about taking cards against Latvia, the position of Wijnaldum and Quincy Promes.

