Thursday, April 7, 2022
Podcast | Yes, Russian energy can be given up

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2022
in World Europe
The HS Vision morning podcast covers the most important news of the day about economics, technology or politics. The podcast version also anticipates the most important news highlights of the day.

Especially after the assassinations of Bushan, the idea that everything that binds Russia to Europe must get rid of has become entrenched throughout Europe.

The editor is Tuomas Peltomäki, the guest is Jarno Hartikainen.

Read more about: Research: Stopping Russia’s energy use would be surprisingly easy for the EU – € 100 per capita price tag

You can watch the conversation on the player above. You can also subscribe to news feeds like this on your own phone, as the conversation is part of the HS Visio podcast.

In the podcast, which is published on weekday mornings, HS’s expert editors reveal the backgrounds and significance of the main news. In addition, the podcast has provided anticipation of the news day, which is intended to help the listener with the flood of political, economic, and foreign news and announcements of the coming day by scrolling through the most relevant news topics.

See also  Power relations Presidents Biden and Putin will discuss Tuesday

Podcast is a spoken program that you can listen to on your phone or web browser. You can subscribe to the HS Vision podcast for the most common podcast applications, such as Supla, Spotify, Apple podcasts as well as all applications that receive RSS feed.

To listen to the podcast in the HS application, select from the menu listen and Podcasts. Other HS You can listen to the vision podcasts here. All HS podcasts can be found Suplasta.

