Enough to discuss in the latest In the Ring, with former kickboxing champion Remy Bonjasky and AD martial arts reporter Tim Reedijk. What about the doping troubles at Glory? Or Reinier de Ridder’s fight at One FC? Or the return of boxer Tyson Fury?

In round 1, the situation at kickboxing organization Glory is discussed, where Antonio Plazibat has put himself in the market and it remains to be seen whether Alistair Overeem will be found guilty of using a prohibited substance. The confirmed doping cases are discussed and Bonjasky argues that Glory’s doping policy should be placed with the Doping Authority. At the same time, Bonjasky and Reedijk are looking forward to the next events, with Glory 83 on February 11 in Düsseldorf. Bonjasky hopes that Glory will work towards a match between Serkan Ozcaglayan and Donovan Wisse.

In addition, the Netherlands, perhaps the most unknown, most famous fighter, defends one of his titles at Glory. Reinier de Ridder (32) is champion in two weight classes at One FC in Asia and will defend his light heavyweight title this weekend against Anatoly Malykhin. ,,I would like to see De Ridder in the UFC", says Bonjasky. Round 2 will discuss the strength differences between One and UFC and any chances of De Ridder in that mega-organization in America.

Finally, Tyson Fury’s fight against Derek Chisora ​​on Saturday night will be discussed. That can be seen live and exclusively on this website. The life of the common man did not appeal to the Brit anyway and so he came back from retirement, which is a well-known trait in martial arts. Fury defends his WBC world title against Chisora ​​and Bonjasky and Reedijk discuss his near future. And that of Melvin Manhoef (46), another fighter who couldn’t say goodbye to his sport.

Remy Bonjasky is a columnist for this site and, together with reporter Tim Reedijk, discusses the latest news and backgrounds in the martial arts world in the podcast In de Ring. The podcast can always be listened to on this site or via your favorite podcast platform. Subscribe here through Apple and here on Spotify. Press the bell on Spotify to receive a notification when the latest episode of In de Ring has been published.

