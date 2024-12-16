PODCAST | Who saves the caregivers from DANA?





Nilka and Yolanda are two Colombian women who worked in Valencia taking care of elderly people, with whom they lived to take care of everything. What is known in the workplace as working as “an intern.” For them it was an ordinary day. But it was October 29, 2024. Suddenly, everything changed.

The two have lost almost everything with DANA. They have ended up losing their jobs. Which means they have also lost the house they lived in. They were working without a contract, without papers, without documentation proving that they have the right to public aid. Between 28,000 and 41,000 migrants in an irregular situation were affected by DANA and are not eligible for state aid, according to data from Oxfam Intermón.

