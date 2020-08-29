The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during an event on the occasion of Army Day, in February 2020. Marco Ugarte / AP

Who is López Obrador? I come from the future, says Alberto Barrera Tyszka jokingly. The writer tells in the EL PAÍS México podcast that all Venezuelans are tempted to want to lecture on how things break down in countries ruled by populists. But actually, the co-author of the biography Chávez Without Uniform, breaks down without passion or prejudice the way of governing of President López Obrador, his legitimate mandate and the reaction of society to a leader who feels called to re-found the Mexican republic.

