From the United States to Russia, China and Europe, all the powers are looking for clean and effective energy and that is why they have their eyes set on Bolivia, which has the largest guaranteed deposits of lithium. In addition to having become the centre of a power struggle for control of this mineral, the management of the deposits also generates internal political disputes. A debate from which indigenous communities are excluded, even though they live around these salt flats. Isabella Cota, economic correspondent for Latin America for the newspaper, tells us about it.

Made by:

Elsa Cabria

Presented and directed by:

Silvia Cruz Lapeña

Studio recording:

Camilo Iriarte

Sound design:

Nacho Taboada

Edition:

Ana Ribera

Tuning:

Jorge Magaz

Keep reading

#Podcast #power #game #Bolivias #lithium