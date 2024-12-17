PODCAST | What happened to the Arab Spring





Today marks 14 years since the gesture of desperation by a Tunisian citizen that unleashed one of the most important revolts so far this century. On December 17, 2010, Mohamed Bouazizi, a young street vendor, burned himself to death, helpless in the face of police corruption and endemic poverty. Tunisians reacted by taking to the streets to protest, day after day defying the brutal repression of a regime that ended up falling a month later with President Ben Ali’s flight from the country. These protests were soon reproduced in Egypt, and ended the Mubarak regime, and from there they spread to Libya, Syria and other Arab countries, even in the Persian Gulf, in a phenomenon that we in the West call the Arab Spring.

We spoke with Francesca Cicardi, a journalist from elDiario.es specialized in this part of the world and a witness to the historic citizen camps in Tahrir Square in Cairo and the fall of the Gaddafi regime in Libya, to remember what these revolts consisted of and how They have ended when the historic fall of Bashar Al Assad’s regime has just occurred in Syria.

***

Send us a voice note on WhatsApp telling us any story you know either some sound that you have nearby and that catches your attention. The important thing is that it is something that has to do with you. Save us on the agenda as “A topic up to date””. The number is the 699 518 743.

How to listen to ‘A song a day’?

If you are a member, you can listen to the new chapters of the podcast every night on elDiario.es a few hours in advance of the rest of the readers. You will receive the link in your email in the News Preview newsletter.

If you are not a member, the episode is available first thing in the morning on any app that you usually use.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘A topic a day’ podcast in your app so that new chapters automatically arrive to you. It’s free.

You will also have all the installments of ‘A Theme Al Día’ available at elDiario.es/aldia