Argentina’s President Javier Milei speaks during the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in Balneario Camboriu, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, July 7, 2024. REUTERS/Anderson Coelho Anderson Coelho (REUTERS)

As soon as he came to power, Argentine President Javier Milei announced that he would withdraw institutional advertising from the media, at least for a year. Shortly afterwards, he began dismantling the public news agency Télam, the largest in Latin America and the equivalent in Spain to the EFE agency. He has no relationship with journalists, only with a few names to whom he grants interviews, and has been the protagonist of disputes. This is the communication strategy of the Argentine president.

