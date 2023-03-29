Podcast | What did you get from the HS exam? At least the Taalas fandom and the familiar acknowledgments of the presidents

HS’s Saturday club podcast deals with the most current topics of politics and the upcoming elections.

28.3. 22:06

of HS the new Gallup predicts a tight race and a surprising election night, but the strategies were hardly changed in Tuesday’s presidential election. Acknowledgments were heard in familiar directions.

In its special episode, the Saturday club podcast goes through what was left of the HS chairman exam. At least Maria Ohisalon (green) and Li Andersson’s (left) peering at the notes Sanna Marin (sd), agreeing to name surgical sites Annika Saarikko (center) and among other things Petteri Orpon (cook) and Riikka Purran (ps) Petteri Taalas – smoking.

Listen to the conversation on the player above or on the podcast service of your choice.

Read more: Sdp’s means of growth are severely criticized by other big parties in the HS exam: “Bluff”, “pure utopia”

Read more: The coalition’s lead is shrinking, the three biggest are practically level

Read more: The video shows: Marin howled in the direction of Ohisalo and Andersson before giving her own answers

Saturday club is the editor of HS Vision Emil Eloproducer of the Sunday edition Susanne Salmi and political reporter Robert Sundman.

They explain, interpret and tear the veil behind the scenes of politics. Sometimes there are also expert guests.

This time, Salme is accompanied by HS’s political reporter and one of the authors of the Election Report, Veera Paananen.

The podcast regularly appears on Saturday mornings in the HS application and in the most common podcast services.

A podcast is a spoken program that you can listen to on your phone or web browser. You can listen to the Lauantaikerho podcast in the HS application by selecting from the menu Listen–Podcasts–Saturday Club.

You can also subscribe it to the most common podcast apps like Soup, Spotify, Apple Podcasts as well as for all applications that receive RSS feed.

All HS podcasts can be found on Supla.