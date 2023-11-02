Podcast | What all explains Finland’s voting behavior regarding Gaza? Weapons and believers

The three most important news stories of this week are discussed and analyzed in the Uutisraportti podcast.

In this week’s episode, the topics are Finland’s non-voting in the UN resolution demanding a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, Finland’s and Israel’s connections in arms sales and the Hihhuliskuvain; the DCA agreement facilitating the entry of American soldiers to Finland, Lauri Törhönen’s amazing dissertation farce and the research projects that made the Academy of Finland famous.

Tuomas Peltomäki and Anni Keski-Heikkilä in the studio. Timo R. Stewart, a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute, will be heard as an expert guest this week.

You can watch the conversation in the player above.

The Uutisraportti podcast, one of the most popular in Finland, has been published weekly since 2016 and focuses on analyzing news and politics. The editors of HS are discussing in their standard configuration Marko Junkkari, Tuomas Peltomäki, Salla Vuorikoski and Anni Keski-Heikkilä. The podcast is also often visited by HS’s numerous expert editors and correspondents.

