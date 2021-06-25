The weekend between MotoGP and Formula 1 was certainly not kind to Maverick Vinales and Ferrari. The Spaniard was, in no uncertain terms, the author of his worst weekend since wearing the Yamaha colors: last at the start, last at the finish. It did not go better for Ferrari which, after the first free practice sessions at Paul Ricard, saw itself parading practically from the entire grid, closing far from the points and finding itself with a heavy gap from McLaren in the constructors’ championship.