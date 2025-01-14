PODCAST | Underwater cables: hybrid warfare at the bottom of the sea





In recent months there have been several cuts of submarine fiber optic cables that connect several countries in the Baltic Sea to each other. Between Germany and Finland, between Lithuania and Sweden, or between Sweden and Estonia. These countries talk about sabotage, and point to Russia as being behind these attacks in a new version of hybrid warfare. Underwater cables are a strategic infrastructure, everything we do on the Internet circulates through them, and yet they are very vulnerable to attacks on the high seas. The design of its layout, furthermore, tells us about a unipolar world that no longer exists.

With Carlos del Castillo, a journalist from elDiario.es specialized in technology, we learn more about submarine cables, what they are like, who they belong to and what consequences these increasingly frequent sabotages can have on the internet as we know it today. With Jesús Núñez, co-director of the Institute for Conflict Studies and Humanitarian Action, we try to answer what is behind these sabotages.

