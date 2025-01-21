PODCAST | Trump’s New World (II): The Victims





Undocumented immigrants, critical journalists, transsexuals, women, political opponents… There is a long list of people who have reasons to fear for their freedom, their health, their rights and even their physical integrity with the return of Donald Trump to the presidency of USA.

In this second episode of the series that we are offering you this week about Trump’s arrival to power we speak with the International correspondent of elDiario.es, María Ramírez, and with Antònia Crespí Ferrer, collaborator of elDiario.es in the United States, about who They may have real reasons to be afraid of an administration dominated by climate change deniers, ultra-conservative Catholics, anti-vaccines, or tycoons with far-right leanings, which lands wanting revenge

