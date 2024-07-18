Podcast | Trump’s assassination attempt turns the presidential race

Podcast|The three most important news stories of this week are discussed and analyzed in the Uutisraportti podcast.

This one on the podcast of the week Heini Pitkänen, Rasmus Helaniemi and Oskari Eronen go through the assassination attempt that shocked the world and especially the United States: Donald Trump was shot in the middle of a campaign event, and the result was at least gravel noises about the rhetoric of the extreme left, an iconic hero image and a twist in the presidential race.

In addition, an MP will be gutted Timo Vornasen the latest statements about the shots he fired outside Bar Ihku.

Last on the agenda are Turku’s suspiciously, even impossibly cheap pizzas.

