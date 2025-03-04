Podcast | Trump vs. Zelenski: Anatomy of a anger





Donald Trump’s anger and his vice president JD Vance to President Ukranian, Volodimir Zelenski, in the Oval Office is one of those scenes in history that citizens are supposed to see because, when they occur, they do it behind closed doors. We have heard fragments on the radio, on television or on the Internet of those seven minutes of discussion before the cameras and microphones, but the complete appearance lasted 50 minutes. And what happened in those 50 minutes, and also what happened before those 50 minutes, are important to understand that image that we will remember forever.

With Blas Moreno, co -director of the world order, we unravel the visible and not so visible details of a moment that will remain for the story. With María Ramírez, international correspondent of Eldiario.es, we approach the figure of the United States vice president, JD Vance, also the protagonist of this diplomatic shock to the highest level.

