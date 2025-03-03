Podcast | Trump, Musk and the Nazi greeting





A Nazi greeting is never a joke, it is never an anecdote, but when it is done from the center of world power and with all the foci of a historical moment, a Nazi greeting cannot even understand as an isolated episode. Elon Musk first, and Steve Bannon later, dared to make that gesture against mass audiences consciously, and opened the way for others to imitate them without consequences.

What do the leaders of the new American ultra -right are intended by making one of the most recognizable symbols of fascism? If it is a cursed gesture, which stigmatizes you as a sympathizer of the worst in history, even being ultra -rightist, why do they? We try to answer these questions with Carlos Hernández Echevarría, deputy director of Maldita.es, and with Felipe González Santos, researcher at the University of London, and an expert in ultra -right movements in Europe.

***

Send us a voice note for WhatsApp telling us some story you know either Some sound Have close and get your attention. The important thing is that it is something that has to do with you. Guard us on the agenda as “a topic a day” The number is the 699 518 743.

How to listen to ‘A topic a day’?

If you are a partner, you can listen to the new podcast chapters every night at eldiario.es a few hours in advance of the rest of the readers. You will receive the link in your email at the news advance newsletter.

If you are not a partner, the episode is available early in the morning in any application That you usually use.

Remember to subscribe to the podcast ‘A topic a day’ in your app to automatically reach the new chapters. It’s free.

You will also have all deliveries of ‘A topic a day’ at eldiario.es/aldia