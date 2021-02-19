Former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 15, 2021 (JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA VIA AFP)

After a week-long trial, former President Donald Trump was acquitted of the charge of inciting insurgency he faced. Seven Republican senators nevertheless voted in favor of impeachment. The base of Republican elected officials has held, which shows the hold that Donald Trump retains on American politics. But the Republican Party is emerging weakened from a streak that began in November with the contesting of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election and which culminated with the events of the Capitol.

In the Capitol Hill district, near establishments usually frequented by elected Republican officials, the correspondents of the French-speaking public radio stations return to analyze the dynamics within the Republican Party and the importance of Donald Trump for the future of this political formation.