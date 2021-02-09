US President Donald J. Trump, Wednesday June 24. (THE WASHINGTON POST / THE WASHINGTON POST)

In a very bad position in the polls four months to the day of the presidential election, Donald Trump is sticking for the moment to a single message, unchanged: the coronavirus crisis is “managed”, the American economy is picking up again “stronger and faster” than expected and 2021 will be “historic”.

Yet, in stark contrast to Europe, contamination records are broken daily in the United States.

At least 53,069 new coronavirus infections were identified Thursday in 24 hours, according to the count from Johns Hopkins University, which refers, a record level since the start of the pandemic.

This brings the total number of cases detected in the country to more than 2.7 million and the number of deaths recorded since the start of the global health crisis to 128,677.

Four months before the presidential election, Donald Trump’s popularity is declining in the polls. The country is shaken by the Black Lives Matter protests and the covid-19 pandemic continues to spread in several US states.

How will the president get out of this bad patch? Are his chances of re-election threatened?

The correspondents of the French-speaking public radios meet, for this 19th episode, in front of the unbolted statue of Albert Pike, poet, author and former officer of the army of the Confederate States. The opportunity to take stock, before a summer break, on the Trump presidency and the challenges of this exceptional presidential campaign.