PODCAST | Tip: yes or no?





The decision to leave or not leave a tip when paying for a meal at a restaurant or cafeteria has a multitude of symbolic and material implications in a salary system where precariousness is the norm. It is a complement that is not usually declared, that depends on the client’s will, and that, however, for many workers makes the difference between making ends meet or not. Favoring the payment of tips in the hospitality industry can perpetuate an unfair system; Failure to do so can condemn the worker to living on the edge.

We talked about all this with Martín, Macarena, Sergio and Alba, all of them waiters in various areas of a tourist city. With Isabel, who was a waitress in London, we learn how tips are regulated in the United Kingdom, one of the meccas of this extra-salary supplement. And with Nacho Parra, a labor lawyer belonging to the Ronda law cooperative, we delve into the legal aspects of tips and the perverse consequences that this relationship between a worker and a client entails.

***

Send us a voice note on WhatsApp telling us any story you know either some sound that you have nearby and that catches your attention. The important thing is that it is something that has to do with you. Save us on the agenda as “A topic up to date””. The number is the 699 518 743.

How to listen to ‘A song a day’?

If you are a member, you can listen to the new chapters of the podcast every night on elDiario.es a few hours in advance of the rest of the readers. You will receive the link in your email in the News Preview newsletter.

If you are not a member, the episode is available first thing in the morning on any app that you usually use.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘A topic a day’ podcast in your app so that the new chapters automatically arrive to you. It’s free.

You will also have all the installments of ‘A Theme Al Día’ available at elDiario.es/aldia