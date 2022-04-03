Thijs Zonneveld and Hidde van Warmerdam look back on the Tour of Flanders from the top of the Koppenberg. They go through the race based on Mathieu van der Poel’s Strava file. How deep should he go on the Kwaremont when Pogacar puts in his gear? And what is his peak value in the sprint? Thijs also compares this year’s sprint with last year’s, which he then lost to Kasper Asgreen.

There is also extensive attention for Dylan van Baarle’s second place and we hear him immediately afterwards. And of course the women’s race is also discussed, in which Annemiek van Vleuten had to compete again against the entire SD Worx team.