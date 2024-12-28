A change of era, that is what this year has been for Spanish sport. People who leave and people who appear. The retirements of Rafa Nadal, Andrés Iniesta and Javier Gómez Noya put an end to decades of hegemony and references that have marked an era. And it has also been a year with the Olympic Games and the Euro Cup, two events where our athletes have left historical images.

We will not forget Carolina Marín screaming in pain in the badminton pavilion at Paris 2024. And neither will Real Madrid’s feat in the Champions League or Spain’s unexpected victory in the Euro Cup. These are moments that will always populate the newspaper archive and to which we will return on a recurring basis.

