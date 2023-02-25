Podcast | The Saturday club checks the election lists: Where did the celebrity candidates disappear?

HS’s Saturday club podcast deals with the most current topics of politics and the upcoming elections.

Tuesday was an important day for the spring parliamentary elections, as the parties had to submit their candidate lists to the electoral district committees at that time.

What kind of candidate lists did the parties deliver, who will no longer be seen as a candidate in the elections – and why do the lists matter at all? Among other things, these things will be cooked this week The Saturday Club Podcast.

The podcast appears on Saturday mornings in the HS application and in the most common podcast services.

Saturday club celebrity candidates also speak. Is their time over? Or are today’s celebrity candidates, for example, Ukraine and corona experts?

The podcast also discusses good election promises. During the elections, is it possible to envision with a big brush and aim for, for example, a four-day work week – or would it be worthwhile to be more moderate in the discussion?

Saturday club is the editor of HS Vision Emil Eloproducer of the Sunday edition Susanne Salmi and political editor Robert Sundman.

In their new podcast, they explain, interpret and tear the veil behind the scenes of politics. Sometimes there are also expert guests.

A podcast is a spoken program that you can listen to on your phone or web browser. You can listen to the Lauantaikerho podcast in the HS application by selecting from the menu Listen–Podcasts–Saturday Club.

You can also subscribe it to the most common podcast apps like Soup, Spotify, Apple Podcasts as well as for all applications that receive RSS feed.

All HS podcasts can be found on Supla.