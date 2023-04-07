Podcast | The Saturday club breaks down the elections and the layout of government recognitions

HS’s Saturday club podcast deals with the most current topics in politics.

Saturday club there is a Friday club this week because of Easter.

In the Easter period, the election result is digested, the chairman of the Sdp is considered Sanna Marini notice of resignation and board negotiation patterns.

Why For Petteri Orpo (kok) is it important that as many parties as possible seem willing to cooperate with the government?

Saturday club is the editor of HS Vision Emil Eloproducer of the Sunday edition Susanne Salmi and political editor Robert Sundman.

They explain, interpret and tear the veil behind the scenes of politics. Sometimes there are also expert guests.

