A group of women protests in Mexico in favor of the decriminalization of abortion. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Leticia Bonifaz has a long career as a civil servant, law professor and human rights activist. In this talk, she argues against putting women’s rights to consultation, as proposed by President Andrés Manue López Obrador after the approval of the legal interruption of pregnancy in Argentina. At the end of the day, this lawyer raises, the key already exists in the Mexican constitutional framework to adapt local Mexican laws to give security to women who decide to abort. However, the political will is lacking.

If you can’t play the audio, click here.