Podcast | The regularization and migrants of the Dana





The Government has approved an extraordinary regularization to which thousands of people without papers affected by the DANA can be hosted. A few months ago, after the tragedy, Oxfam Intermón calculated that between 28,000 and 41,000 people in an irregular situation they were not going to be able to opt for different public aid. Now, the government will regularize the situation of about 25,000 immigrants so that these grants do. People like Leydis, with whom we talk in this episode.

But there are other people who will not arrive on time. For us it was impossible not to remember Nilka and Yolanda. They are two Colombian women with whom we talk in this podcast and who worked in Valencia taking care of the elderly, with whom they lived to take care of everything. Yolanda, when everything happened, went to Colombia.

We take stock of the scope of this measure and what remains to be done with the chief of discouragement at eldiario.es Gabriela Sánchez.

***

Migrants who will host regularization after the Dana: “We need papers to start over”

