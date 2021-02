Demonstration against the death of George Floyd (United States) (IRA L. BLACK – CORBIS / CORBIS NEWS)

The death of George Floyd suddenly amplified the mobilization against racial inequalities in the United States. These inequalities, and a form of segregation, persist in 2020; one only has to walk through a large American city to realize this.

Yet on paper, blacks and whites have been equal since the passage of the 14th Amendment to the constitution in 1868.