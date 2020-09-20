A girl attends online classes in a Mexico City neighborhood in April. Monica Gonzalez / EL PAIS

Fatima and Karina live in different cities. They are moms with different profiles but a coincidence: they are stressed by the return, in a few days, of the school year that from now until the end of the year will be out of school. Karina tells how her new reality is to take dozens of photographs of her homework every day, images that she then converts into PDF documents, which later have to be organized to send to school, all from a home without a computer. Fátima lives with some guilt when she has to rush work meetings because of Zoom that prevent her from accompanying her three young children while they “take class”, and therefore better put them in front of the new television.

It is the new normal that threatens women.

