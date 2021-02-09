The mask at school, the American presidential election and the Vendée Globe (ASTRAPI / BAYARD PRESSE)

This is the news that we have heard a lot about this week: the vote for the US presidential election … whose results are slow in coming. So Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Estelle takes stock in the show of the week while this Friday, the result is still slow to be known.

Mask at school: children tell

The other big news is the new rules that apply in France with the re-containment: shops, outings, work, school … But with a big difference compared to spring: schools remain open! On the subject, the children have many questions and comments, in particular on the wearing of the mask at school, now in force: “Terrible”, in the words of Ademe. A habit that comes little by little for Naël. The show looks at the new rules to be observed at school and in everyday life.

A boat race, alone, around the world

To get some fresh air, Franceinfo’s Marina takes the children to the start line of the Vendée Globe, the great boat race around the world, alone, without stopovers or assistance. 33 sailors will take the start this Sunday. No public on site but journalists who will comment on this unique competition. This is the case of Jérôme Val, sports journalist at Radio France. For Hi Info !, he explains the daily life of sailors during the Vendée Globe, hang in there!

Sometimes, it is in our body that the storm of emotions creates a stir: when we are in love, for example … But what to do when we do not share these feelings with the other? Hi Info! gives advice to Eléonore, confronted with this heart problem.

An answering machine only for children

Who says confinement perhaps says… boredom on weekends! To keep them busy, our young listeners have plenty of reading tips. “When we read, we are not bored” explains Raphaël before giving an idea for a book, The manor. For Anatole, it’s more BD with Children of the resistance.

If your children also want to tell about their reconfinement and give ideas for readings, films, songs or games, they can leave a message on the program’s answering machine on 01 47 79 40 00.



Good reading and good listening !