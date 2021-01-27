López Obrador and his team during the call made to Biden, on January 22. Presidency

The change in the White House poses several challenges for the relationship between the United States and Mexico. In this installment of the EL PAÍS México podcast, former Ambassador Arturo Sarukhán, one of the most qualified voices to analyze the complexity of the issues that affect this neighborhood, breaks down with the journalist Salvador Camarena the challenges implicit in arriving at the helm of Washington by Joseph Biden, a connoisseur like few of the Mexican agenda.

If you can’t see the player, listen to the podcast audio here.