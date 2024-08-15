Podcast | The gravel king’s money in the balance cup of the Euro election result

Podcast|The three most important news stories of this week are discussed and analyzed in the Uutisraportti podcast.

15.8. 19:00

This one on the podcast of the week Heini Pitkänen, Rasmus Helaniemi and Oskari Eronen go through the introductions of the bosses of the welfare areas. In the latest twist, the resignation of the director of the Kainuu welfare area in June led to a political crisis, in the aftermath of which the airwaves have been hit by, among other things, an unjustified secret memo and disagreements about the reasons and course of the resignation process.

In addition, we will focus on Ukraine’s historic attack in Russia’s Kursk region.

The last thing on the wallpaper is the coalition Pekka Toverin The election money received in the European elections, which has accumulated a total of 109,999 euros from individuals and companies of one family.

