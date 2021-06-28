No Result
Podcast | The Foreign Policy: The most interesting foreign policy topics of the spring

by admin_gke11ifx
June 28, 2021
in World
The Foreign Policy The closing episode of the podcast season sums up the most interesting international political events of spring 2021 and is already breaking down the veil next autumn.

The section discusses, among other things, the tightening of relations between the United States and China, the symptomatic domestic political situation in Turkey, the European Union’s adjustment to the post-Brexit period and the aftermath of the corona pandemic.

As an expert guest, three journalists actively following international phenomena and foreign policy. BTI’s Brussels correspondent included Heta Hassinen, STT ‘s foreign supplier Sanna Raita-aho and Kauppalehti and Talouselämä’s news manager, future New York correspondent Janne Soisalon-Soininen.

The Ulkopolitist is a podcast of an online magazine dealing with international political phenomena and Finnish foreign and security policy. The presenters of the latest episode are Annastina Haapasaari and Tuomas Lähteenmäki. Responsible for the technical implementation of the podcast Petri Vanhanen.

The Foreign Policy podcast will be back in early September.

