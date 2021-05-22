Podcast | The Foreign Policy: The interpretation of the situation between Israel and Palestine is changing

The Foreign Politician the latest podcast episode deals with narratives related to the situation in Israel and Palestine deeper than the surface. In the section, the topic will be discussed by a professor of Middle Eastern research Hannu Juusola From the University of Helsinki and a foreign editor of Helsingin Sanomat and a former correspondent in the Middle East Jukka Huusko.

The reading of the conflict has been updated, but there is not enough will or consensus in the international community to change the situation.

In the couple of weeks before the ceasefire that began on Friday, more violence was seen between Israel and Hamas than in seven years. Recent events are part of a decades-long conflict that recurs in cycles.

The chaotic situation and the hundreds of civilians who have died have once again brought the regional crisis to the fore in the eyes of the international community. What kind of future does the region dare to hope for?

The Ulkopolitist is a podcast of an online magazine dealing with international political phenomena and Finnish foreign and security policy. The presenters of the latest episode are Annastina Haapasaari and Anni Lindgren. Responsible for the technical implementation of the podcast Petri Vanhanen.