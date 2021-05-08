Podcast | The Foreign Policy: Sports policy is determined by the new spirit of the game

Sport is an extension of the political playing field, where human rights violations are now receiving a red card.

Sports politics speaks on sports fields and in home stands. The debate has been sparked by Belarus, China and Qatar, among others, which host the human rights of sporting events. Recently, the political situation in various countries has also strained sports players to take action, such as canceling competitions and refraining from sporting events.

The Foreign Politician The podcast discusses the connection between sport and politics and how the actions of states that violate human rights and democracy should be addressed in international or Finnish sports circles. Is it possible to change society from sports fields?

Guests in the episode are the former editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat, a sports journalist Reetta Meriläinen and Likes, a specialist researcher and former national team athlete at the Foundation for the Promotion of Exercise and Public Health Kati Lehtonen. In addition to the studio guests, the subject was commented on by the HJK striker Riku Riski.

The Foreign Policy is a podcast of an online magazine dealing with international political phenomena and Finnish foreign and security policy. The presenters of the latest episode are Anni Lindgren and Tuomas Lähteenmäki. Responsible for the technical implementation of the podcast Petri Vanhanen.