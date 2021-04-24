Podcast | The Foreign Policy: Russia showed Ukraine military strength, but to whom?

What kind the message Russia is currently conveying with its foreign policy, and why are we always surprised by the return of power politics?

Much has happened in the Russian political field in recent weeks. The country worried Western leaders with their military exercises on the border with eastern Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula, where the EU estimated that more than 100,000 troops were marching. The gap with the West is also being tightened by the opposition leader Navalnyin treatment.

This Wednesday, the president Putin in his line speech, called on foreign powers not to interfere in Russian affairs.

Russia shows its foreign policy power, but to whom is the display of power directed and why right now?

The events are analyzed by the Mannerheim Professor of Russian Security Policy Research, Assistant Professor Katri Pynnöniemi From the University of Helsinki and the National Defense University and a researcher Henri Vanhanen From the Foreign Policy Institute. In addition, the researcher will be heard in the section Johanna Suhonen interview from Eastern Ukraine.

