Podcast | The Foreign Policy: Nature disappears, how does the business world react?

Global the economy has a significant impact on biodiversity. Who will ultimately have in their hands the keys to a solution to prevent natural loss?

Conserving biodiversity speaks to both politics and business Professor of Economics at Cambridge Partha Dasguptan thanks to the Biodiversity Report published in February. According to Dasgupta, nature must be understood as wealth and capital that humanity cannot afford to lose.

The latest episode of The Foreign Politician podcast discusses the role of companies in the fight for biodiversity. Is taking natural loss into account the next step in responsible business? How have Finnish decision-makers and companies reacted to the challenge posed by nature loss?

In the section, biodiversity and the economy will be discussed by Sitra’s Director of Sustainability Solutions Mari Pantsar and Director of Responsible Investment at Varma, an employment pension company Hanna Kaskela.

The Foreign Policy is a podcast of an online magazine dealing with international political phenomena and Finnish foreign and security policy. The presenters of the latest episode are Tuomas Lähteenmäki and Anni Lindgren. Responsible for the technical implementation of the podcast Petri Vanhanen.