Podcast | The dirty war to win an Oscar





This weekend the Oscar awards are held and in the film industry they have been preparing for what has come to call “the Oscar campaign.” We talk about cinema campaigns as if we were talking about political campaigns. It is not something new, it is something that has happened for almost 30 years and that this time has happened with the film Emilia Pérez, which arrives with 13 nominations but with few options to win.

Karla Sofia Gascón, after someone found her terrible racist comments in networks, disappeared from the Emilia Pérez campaign as a candidate in elections that resigns because suddenly arises, or perhaps someone steals interestingly, a personal scandal. We approach it with the journalist of Eldiario.es specialized in Cine Javier Zurro.

From ‘Shakespeare in love’ to ‘Emilia Pérez’, how the campaigns created by Weinstein have dynamited the race for the Oscar

