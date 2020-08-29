Donald Trump and Joe Biden at Republican and Democratic Conventions (edit). (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

Over the past two weeks, Democrats and Republicans have unveiled their strategies for the November US presidential election. If the Biden camp intends to make the ballot a referendum on Donald Trump, the entourage of the outgoing president puts on the theme of law and order.

The Democrats presented a united front to nominate, at the end of an unprecedented virtual convention, Joe Biden as candidate for the American presidential election against Donald Trump. The former vice-president of Barack Obama has promised Americans a mandate of reconciliation and national unity to turn the page on the four years of Trump.

The counterattack was not long in coming. During the Republican High Mass, Trump presented himself as the sole bulwark against the risk of“anarchy” : “No one will be safe in Biden’s America”, he hammered, defending this American dream of which the Democratic candidate would be the gravedigger.

