Podcast | The collapse of the Soviet Union revolutionized Jussi Halla-aho's world of thought

Halla-aho cites nationalism, children and the future as her most important assessments.

Soviet Union and its collapse is the most powerful presidential candidate Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) events that affected the world of values, he says Helsingin Sanomat's Presspod.

Born in 1971, Halla-aho grew up in the boom era of drugs and yuppies in the late 1980s. As a young adult, his thinking was also influenced by, for example, the Romanian revolution, the development of the independence of the Baltic countries and Ukraine, and the recession in Finland.

“My life is quite clearly divided between the time before the collapse of the Soviet Union and the time after the collapse of the Soviet Union,” Halla-aho describes in the podcast.

According to him, it is sometimes difficult to remember that not everyone has this experience that seemed unreal at the time.

“We now have generations well into adulthood who have no first-hand experience of the world before the events of the early 90s, which was the world in which I grew up.”

of HS the podcast series talks about values ​​and how the values ​​of the person who will be elected as the next president of Finland have been shaped during their lives.

Halla-aho says nationalism is a central value in politics.

According to him, all political decision-making should be guided by the defense of Finns' safety and well-being. In addition to this, according to Halla-aho, the president should be able to look at things realistically.

“All kinds of blue-eyed gullibility, wishful thinking and ideological blindness are extremely bad qualities for the president of the republic. And they are also qualities that, in my opinion, many people who are currently running for office, who are quite good in themselves, suffer from,” Halla-aho assesses.

Halla-aho also says that she thinks about children and the future when she does politics.

“When you are a parent yourself, you think a lot about what kind of country this will be in the future and what kind of world your children will live in.”

Soviet Union in addition to the collapse, Halla-aho's world of values ​​has been particularly affected by his parentage and his period as chairman of Basic Finns.

“Parenting is quite difficult, and you quickly stop demanding perfection from yourself. You understand that my role is to do my best and then you get permission to be enough.”

During the presidency, encountering his own imperfection taught Halla-aho to tolerate and tolerate it better in others as well.

Halla-ahon according to which we should accept that we are all imperfect as humans.

In this context, he referred to the former MP of the Greens A fairy tale to Hass. According to Halla-aho, Hassi responded to the criticism of the Greens' plane trips by saying that it cannot be assumed that everyone who promotes nature conservation in politics must be “some personal eco-Jesus”.

“I think this is absolutely true and it applies to absolutely everything,” he says.

“The fact that I, as a person, cannot always meet all of my own standards is not in conflict with the fact that I nevertheless set those standards both for myself and for the rest of the world and strive to promote them on a societal level.”

