Only a few more nights of sleep and then the Giro will start. “On paper a really spectacular Giro”, says Thijs Zonneveld with a smile on his face. The peloton will leave on Friday, from Budapest, for the first big round of the year. In Hungary, the opening stage seems to have been signed by Mathieu van der Poel himself, this chance of a victory is so beautiful and therefore pink for him.

#Podcast #big #Giro #preview #opening #stage #drawn #Van #der #Poel