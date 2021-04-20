She is the favorite in the polls and the rising star on the right. Isabel Díaz Ayuso has turned the permanent confrontation with the Government during the pandemic into her great political capital. We analyze his trajectory and strategy in the first episode of The Battle for Madrid, the EL PAÍS podcast to follow the May 4 elections.

