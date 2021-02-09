An American walks past a “Medicare for All” poster in Washington, DC, June 3, 2020 (OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

The US presidential election is in full swing, and the cost of health care is a huge issue in this campaign. The United States health care system is often a mystery from abroad. How exactly does it work? This country can offer the best care in the world … As long as you have access to it. This is not the only area in which the United States is the country of the great gaps, of paradoxes.

This is one of the keys to this system. Health coverage via the employer is the basis in the United States, it dates from the Second World War. Companies, then in need of resources and with the prohibition to increase wages, could offer health insurance to attract employees.

But today, the job market has nothing to do with that time, companies complain about the cost of its insurance, and more and more Americans are dissatisfied with this system.