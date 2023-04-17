Last week was interesting in the world of gaming, because the podcast who insulted the community returned to try to amend the mistakes, and for this the central theme of his first episode focused on the hobby. However, they didn’t do as well in terms of fan feedback, as some questionable information was being given.

At some point in the now called Everything I didn’t knowthe special guest of the program, Santiago Bernaldo de Quiroz co founder of E-SQUAD (Gaming Academy in Monterrey), commented something curious in relation to Nintendo. Claiming uninformed things, including that the company will never develop games, which can be confusing.

Here the clip:

Remember: Just because they like videogames doesn’t make them experts on the subject, which is fine… But if you are a director of an e-sports “academy”… You should have some knowledge of the industry PS: TLOZ: Tears of the Kingdom is canceled because Nintendo doesn’t make games pic.twitter.com/PSMbU9Izbp — Uncle Toland, CEO of Toland’s Betrayal (@eltiotoland) April 14, 2023

During the conversation it is implied that they think that the Japanese company does not create games, but is dedicated solely to the creation of consoles for third parties to experiment on them. For its part, the issue that its devices are mostly children’s and therefore adult games would not enter the equation also comes to light.

With all this information, now the users who came to listen to the podcast will have more reasons to give negative comments, after all, data is being given that is far from reality. For starters, at least there are already two sets of Nintendo on the way, the first one is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4in which he is heavily involved Shigeru Miyamoto.

Releasing information without knowing seems very brave to me, especially when such confirmations are released to the world of the internet. But well, I suppose that in the comments of the video they will realize the error.