A week ago a rather strange controversy broke out on social networks, because in a podcast known as Horror Stories some unfortunate comments were made against people who try video games. That led to a wave of comments on their social networks, which caused these accounts to be closed.

It is worth mentioning that shortly after going viral, one of the hosts of the program sent a message to the users that had not fully convinced the users. Which is why they continued to flood their networks with somewhat risque messages, and that itself caused them to ask for a new apology that did not work at all.

Currently, his channel Youtube It is no longer active, there are only uploaded files of their videos on other channels, especially the fragments in which they talk about video games and their users. For its part, the account TikTok It is private, so only users approved by them can follow it.

For now, there is no new statement from the creators of the podcast. But it may be that they will upload content again when things feel a bit calmer.

Editor’s note: I mean, the comments towards the community and everything were a bit bad, but going to the extremes of flooding their social networks and with such aggressive comments is somewhat sad. Anyway, we’ll see if they continue to upload content later.